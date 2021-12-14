Tulsa man accused in Bartlesville double homicide turns himself in, police say

Rogers turned himself in to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, agency spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said. He was arrested on two complaints of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and is awaiting transfer to Bartlesville.

The cause of the saloon altercation is unclear.

Standeford was reportedly working as a bartender at the time, and Parson was off-shift but present as a patron. Both are affiliated with the Mongols Motorcycle Club, Roles said.

Roles said Rogers does not appear to be affiliated with any club, and police are unsure why he was in town, but detectives are working to corroborate other witnesses' many sides of the story and will soon interview him.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation, Roles said, for Standeford was a tribal citizen.

Standeford and Parson are the third and fourth homicide victims in Bartlesville this year, and their deaths mark the first double-killing police can remember in recent history.

"It's not typical here in Bartlesville," Roles said.