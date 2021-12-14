Tulsa man accused in Bartlesville double homicide turns himself in, police say

A Tulsa man accused of shooting and killing two at a biker bar in Bartlesville on Monday has turned himself in, police announced.
Gregory Rogers, 51, was developed as a suspect in the case after Bartlesville police responded to a call of shots fired about 8:30 p.m. at the Kickstand Saloon, 1810 S.W. Frank Phillips Blvd.
There they found two bar employees, Austin Standeford and Van Parson, suffering gunshot wounds and "several" witnesses, Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said.
Police learned that some kind of altercation arose at the bar, which bills itself as Oklahoma’s destination for bikers from all walks of life, and a singular shooter emerged, fatally wounding the victims before fleeing.
Standeford, 40, and Parson, 29, died while being transported from the scene to a local hospital, Roles said.
Rogers surfaced about 11:30 p.m. in Tulsa while seeking treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his forearm, Roles said, but he left about four hours later before receiving treatment for the wound.
Bartlesville detectives, in conjunction with the Tulsa Police Department, served an arrest warrant on Rogers' Tulsa home, but he was not inside, Roles said.
Rogers turned himself in to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, agency spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said. He was arrested on two complaints of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and is awaiting transfer to Bartlesville.
The cause of the saloon altercation is unclear.
Standeford was reportedly working as a bartender at the time, and Parson was off-shift but present as a patron. Both are affiliated with the Mongols Motorcycle Club, Roles said.
Roles said Rogers does not appear to be affiliated with any club, and police are unsure why he was in town, but detectives are working to corroborate other witnesses' many sides of the story and will soon interview him.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation, Roles said, for Standeford was a tribal citizen.
Standeford and Parson are the third and fourth homicide victims in Bartlesville this year, and their deaths mark the first double-killing police can remember in recent history.
"It's not typical here in Bartlesville," Roles said.
