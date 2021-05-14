Tulsa law enforcement officers back federal legislation that would fund mental health training

Along with expressing his own support for the bill, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado sought to remind the public that the task of addressing mental illness should not be solely placed in the hands of law enforcement.

"We need commitment, not only from the national level, local and state level, but we need commitment between the public and private sector, and for our communities to hold our elected officials accountable when we start talking about addressing mental illness," Regalado said.

Inhofe expressed his continuing support for law enforcement officers in front of the Tulsa Police Officers Memorial as National Police Week, which honors those who died in the line of duty, drew to a close.

So far this year, 91 officers in the nation have been shot in the line of duty; 19 of them died, said Mark Nelson, vice president of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police. Twenty-three of those officers were ambushed, Nelson said.

"We won't stop denouncing this evil," Nelson said. "However, we will continue to serve our communities in the face of these attacks, because that's what we've sworn to do. Having the tools to serve our communities is key."