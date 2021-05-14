Tulsa law enforcement officers back federal legislation that would fund mental health training

Representatives from several Tulsa-area law enforcement agencies joined U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe on Friday to honor officers who died in the line of duty last year and express support for one of Inhofe's newest pieces of proposed legislation.
On Thursday, Inhofe and other senators announced their intent to introduce the Law Enforcement Training for Mental Health Crisis Response Act of 2021, which would dedicate funding to better train law enforcement officers to resolve mental health crises.
Tulsa Police Capt. Luke Sherman, who also serves as chairman of the board of the National Tactical Officers Association, said law enforcement officers too often lack the training to effectively and safely resolve the critical incidents they face routinely.
"The stats are sobering: One in every 10 police officer responses involves mental illness; one in every four people that are killed by police officers during critical incidents suffer from some mental illness; one in three people transported to emergency hospitals for psychiatric reasons are taken by the police," Sherman said. "The demand and the need is there."
There should be no debate that this bill is necessary or deserving of the community's support, he said.
The bipartisan bill is additionally supported by Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; John Boozman, R-Arkansas; Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina; Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota; and Jon Tester, D-Montana.
Along with expressing his own support for the bill, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado sought to remind the public that the task of addressing mental illness should not be solely placed in the hands of law enforcement.
"We need commitment, not only from the national level, local and state level, but we need commitment between the public and private sector, and for our communities to hold our elected officials accountable when we start talking about addressing mental illness," Regalado said.
Inhofe expressed his continuing support for law enforcement officers in front of the Tulsa Police Officers Memorial as National Police Week, which honors those who died in the line of duty, drew to a close.
So far this year, 91 officers in the nation have been shot in the line of duty; 19 of them died, said Mark Nelson, vice president of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police. Twenty-three of those officers were ambushed, Nelson said.
"We won't stop denouncing this evil," Nelson said. "However, we will continue to serve our communities in the face of these attacks, because that's what we've sworn to do. Having the tools to serve our communities is key."
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin spoke of how line-of-duty deaths did not deter him from continuing to seek a law enforcement career in the 1990s, and he said neither do the recent deaths of Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Jerad Lindsey deter his dedication.
"It only makes me steadfast in what I am trying to do for this department and ultimately to protect all of our officers out there doing the good work,” Franklin said. "Any opportunity that we have to expand our training capabilities, we are going to accept those opportunities.
"That's what we want. We need that."
Regalado joined Franklin and Nelson in thanking the men and women who continue to show up for work day-in and day-out, and he reminded attendees that training is always the center of risk mitigation.
"I don't need to remind everyone how difficult it is to be in law enforcement in today's world," Regalado said. "But as a reminder to our communities, we still need good people.
"Recruiting is down; retention is down. We need people to step up and join in on serving our communities. Without those good people, who's going to protect us?”
