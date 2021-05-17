Tulsa investigators seek additional victims of accused online child predator

Investigators have put out a call for additional victims of an accused child predator who was recently extradited from Idaho to face charges in Tulsa County.

Andrew Ostrega, 48, allegedly victimized underage girls through SnapChat and Instagram using the screen names "drunk202020" and "Drew Issme," respectively.

Detectives in the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office's Child Predator Unit began investigating Ostrega in November, when the mother of a 15-year-old Tulsa county girl reported he had victimized her daughter online, according to a news release.

The victim told investigators Ostrega reached out to her through social media and offered her money for nude photos or videos, reportedly telling her it was something he did often and sharing a screenshot of his Cash App that denoted other girls he had paid.

"The suspect would later go on to engage in these same on-line tactics with the social media profile he thought belonged to a teenage girl, but was actually an undercover profile used by a member of TCSO’s Child Predator Unit," the release states.