Tulsa gang member pleads guilty in guns-for-marijuana case in federal court

A 27-year-old Tulsan pleaded guilty in a federal conspiracy case for his role in an illegal interstate operation that included the trade of firearms from Tulsa for marijuana in California.

Shelvon Tyrone Williams entered the plea Thursday to firearms conspiracy charge in federal court. He admitted in the plea agreement that from November 2018 to March 2020 he collected firearms from Oklahoma and transported them to northern California in exchange for distribution amounts of high-grade marijuana, which he sold in his home state, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Williams and other defendants — six total were charged in March 2020 — are reportedly members of the "Squeeze Team," a violent group made up of members of various area gangs.

“Shelvon Williams and his co-conspirators furthered their illegal marijuana distribution operation by putting firearms into the hands of other dangerous criminals," Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in the release. "The trafficking of firearms fuels violent crime and places those living in communities across our nation at risk.