A Tulsa firearms dealer faces charges that include allegations that he sold a handgun to a "straw buyer" while knowing that a convicted felon was the actual purchaser.

Paul Ardell Romans, 81, faces a four-count indictment issued by a Tulsa federal grand jury on Feb. 8.

Romans was charged with failure of a federal firearms dealer to keep proper records, sale and disposition of a firearm to a felon, false statements and representations in records of a federal firearms dealer, and corruptly altering a document and concealing a record.

Romans pleaded not guilty Wednesday during an arraignment in Tulsa federal court.

One count of the indictment alleges that Romans knowingly sold a Glock handgun to an unidentified person April 2 while knowing and having a “reasonable cause to believe” that the man was a convicted felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

A companion charge in the indictment alleges that Romans, while doing business as “Romans Guns” and “Paul’s Pistols,” knowingly made and kept a federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms record indicating that a person known to the grand jury purchased a gun from him when, “in truth and fact, Romans knew and had reasonable cause to believe that” a convicted felon was the actual buyer of the firearm.

In addition to charging Romans with four criminal counts, the indictment seeks the forfeiture by Romans of 17 handguns, one multicaliber Anderson AM-15 rifle, and unspecified ammunition and magazines.

Romans is free on an unsecured bond with the condition that he not participate in the sale or transfer of firearms while his case progresses.

A “straw purchase” is an illegal firearm purchase in which the actual buyer of the gun, being unable to pass the required federal background check or desiring to not have his or her name associated with the transaction, uses another person who can pass the required background check to purchase the firearm for him or her, according to the ATF.