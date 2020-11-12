Tulsa doctor who pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing opioids sentenced to home confinement, probation

A Tulsa doctor who admitted to conspiring to illegally distribute opioids to patients was sentenced Thursday to a year of home detention and five years probation as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell accepted the plea agreement for Christopher V. Moses, who pleaded guilty Aug. 12, in Tulsa federal court.

In addition to drug conspiracy, Moses pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug involved premises. Prosecutors dropped 12 counts as part of the plea agreement.

“We must work free of the deadly grip that illicit opioids have on our nation,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a written statement. “Doctors like Christopher Moses who operate “pill mills” should be ashamed of themselves.

“It’s only right that Mr. Moses is now a convicted felon and has been stripped of his medical title. He is no different than any other drug dealer on the street spreading addiction for profit.”