Tulsa doctor who pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing opioids sentenced to home confinement, probation

A Tulsa doctor who admitted to conspiring to illegally distribute opioids to patients was sentenced Thursday to a year of home detention and five years probation as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell accepted the plea agreement for Christopher V. Moses, who pleaded guilty Aug. 12, in Tulsa federal court.
In addition to drug conspiracy, Moses pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug involved premises. Prosecutors dropped 12 counts as part of the plea agreement.
“We must work free of the deadly grip that illicit opioids have on our nation,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a written statement. “Doctors like Christopher Moses who operate “pill mills” should be ashamed of themselves.
“It’s only right that Mr. Moses is now a convicted felon and has been stripped of his medical title. He is no different than any other drug dealer on the street spreading addiction for profit.”
Moses also agreed to a pay restitution totaling $28,581 to two individuals in addition to a criminal forfeiture money judgment of $1.8 million, which represents the value of the proceeds he received from his criminal offenses. Moses will forfeit a 2011 Mercedes Benz sedan to go towards the total amount owed through forfeiture.
Moses also agreed to pay a fine totaling $171,418, payable in $400 monthly installments. Moses, 67, and two of his former employees were named in a multi-count indictment that was filed in September 2019 and unsealed December that accused them of conspiring to distribute controlled substances and maintaining a drug-involved premises.
When Moses pleaded guilty, charges were dropped against the two employees of Moses’ Southside Medical Clinic at 8222 S. Harvard Ave., records show.
Moses also agreed to forfeit his medical license and not seek reinstatement during the term.
Drug Enforcement Administration agents raided Moses’ clinic in January 2018 on allegations that he illegally prescribed opioids.
The DEA agent who obtained the search warrant cited the overdose deaths of eight of Moses’ patients in his affidavit. Prosecutors in later statements said three of Moses’ patients died from overdoses after he prescribed them opioids.
