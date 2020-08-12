A Tulsa doctor entered guilty pleas in an opioid conspiracy case Wednesday, drawing to a near close a prosecution that began with a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation that began at least three years ago.
In a plea agreement in U.S. District Court, Dr. Christopher V. Moses pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and maintaining a drug-involved premises, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
The 67-year-old’s sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 12.
Moses and two of his former employees were indicted in December 2019 and were accused of “knowingly and intentionally” distributing various opioids that resulted in the deaths of three people in February 2017, March 2016 and August 2013.
A litany of charges against Moses was dropped in the agreement, and all charges against his former workers, Melisa Million and Kay Speir, were dismissed on Wednesday, according to court documents.
The charges included in Moses’ agreement could bring a combined maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and $1.5 million in fines under law, but the prosecution and defense agreed to one year of house arrest and five years of probation, the release states. Moses also agreed to forfeit his medical license and not seek reinstatement during the term.
Additionally, he’ll pay nearly $28,600 in restitution to two victims and a $200,000 fine, according to the release.
“Doctors who run ‘pill mills’ are on notice: you will be investigated and prosecuted, and once convicted as a felon you will no longer be allowed to practice medicine,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in the news release.
“Drug overdose deaths are a leading cause of death in the United States and almost 70 percent of those deaths involve a prescription or illicit opioid,” Shores continued.
“The diversion of highly addictive and dangerous prescription opioid pills is the primary way in which people become addicted to opioids. We won’t turn a blind eye while you seek to profit from turning Oklahomans into opioid addicts.”
