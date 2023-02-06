Tulsa deputies are searching for a man charged in connection with a double homicide after two people were found slain last month in Turley.

Rodney "Lucky" Williams, 39, is accused in the Jan. 4 fatal shootings of Tiffany Sheets Culkins and her landlord, Harry Leroy McElfresh, according to a Tulsa County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies had found the victims with gunshot wounds inside a shed in the 3400 block of East 66th Street North, which also contained large amounts of methamphetamine and money, an affidavit states.

On Jan. 13, deputies arrested Roger Jackson Jr., known to the decedents and police by the alias “C-Note,” who is also accused in the slayings.

The lengthy court document details information about a previous relationship between Culkins and Jackson, who allegedly “had a falling out over bad drugs that got sold.”

Both Williams and Jackson have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to online court records.

A hearing has been set for March 3 in Tulsa County District Court to hear evidence related to the double homicide, records indicate.

