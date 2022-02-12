Tulsa Crime Stoppers initiates engagement walks with police and 61st and Peoria community leaders

Collaboration. Engagement. Relationships. Trust.
Those are the goals community leaders shared after starting an engagement program Friday in the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area to connect residents with law enforcement in a positive environment.
Leaders from the South Tulsa Community House, 5780 S. Peoria Ave., Tulsa Crime Stoppers Director Karen Gilbert, three Tulsa police officers and a Gathering Place representative took to the sidewalks of 61st and Peoria on Friday afternoon, sharing their hopes for a safer community and resources to help residents prosper.
The walking project will be a weekly initiative that was created after a collaboration meeting last year with Crime Stoppers, community members and business owners on how to reduce crime in the area.
This week, the group walked around the area of Savanna Landing Apartments, where an increase in shootings and homicides took place last year — including the killing of 13-year-old Lamar Norman III in late December — and talked with students who were just getting out of school, parents walking with their children and residents walking home with groceries.
They shared information about Tulsa Crime Stoppers' anonymous reporting line, as well as resources the Community House offers.
The three officers and the community center leaders played football with a group of kids, which Lindiwe Chaza Jangira, executive director of the South Tulsa Community House, said was exactly what she was hoping for.
Positive interactions between children and the police — like playing football — help build trust, and it creates a ripple effect in the community of the knowledge that officers are engaging with the community.
"The idea is that for any encounter we have, that encounter is transported from those individuals to another set of individuals who we didn't meet," Jangira said. "Playing with the kids, it allows them to go home and tell their family, 'Hey, we played football with the cops,' and when the family asks if the cops wanted something, the kids say, 'No, we just played football.'"
The informal engagements between officers and the community are especially important in the 61st and Peoria area for a couple of reasons, Gilbert said.
First, it takes these kinds of interactions to build trust of the police, which is why Gilbert specifically asked for patrol officers who serve in the area in hopes that they will become familiar faces to residents.
"That's why we had these officers out here," she said. "To make sure people know, 'Hey, they're just regular people. They're not here to to take away Mom and Dad.'"
When residents know the officers and can develop relationships, trust is built.
"Oftentimes kids only see officers when things are going bad," said Joan Herron, program director at South Tulsa Community House. "It's really good for them to be able to have fun and see these officers in a different light."
That trust is imperative when it comes to the second reason positive interactions are important.
During the walk, Gilbert talked to a family who said they were ready for the crime to subside in the area and that they were receptive to the goals of Crime Stoppers and the community leaders.
However, the women said they were afraid to join any neighborhood alert meetings or programs for fear of retaliation for being a "snitch."
Jangira said building trust in the officers in the community and softening tensions can reduce that fear because officers are willing to do what they can to protect people when they report crimes.
"The relationship building is important, and that's what these interactions need to be about," Jangira said. "The way you (the officers) played football with the kids, that's how we start to build that trust, where the kids can see you and say, 'Oh, the police can be my friend,' and 'Oh, that's the officer we played football with.'"
That, in turn, opens people up to creating more dialogue between themselves and the officers, Jangira said.
"If we do that successfully, we will not be at a loss," she said.
In the meantime, though, Gilbert said, until that trust is built in the community, Crime Stoppers is always a resource for people to completely anonymously report both suspicious activity and tips on active cases.
Part of the mission of the Friday walks is also to create more visibility for and understanding of Crime Stoppers in the 61st and Peoria community.
A nonprofit organization, Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency but rather a system dedicated to allowing people to report criminal activity anonymously.
Crime Stoppers collaborates with local law enforcement on the reports called in, but tipsters are not identified by name.
This protects people who may fear retaliation for reporting crimes, Gilbert said.
Suspicious activity or criminal behavior can be reported to Tulsa Crime Stoppers, but emergency situations should still be reported to 911.
The community leaders who took part in the walking group said they considered the first outing a success and hope to build on the initiatives started Friday.
Jonathan Townsend, community relations manager at the Gathering Place, said he and the Gathering Place wanted to express their support for the 61st and Peoria community and be a good neighbor.
Townsend talked to a man at Savanna Landing who said he was concerned for his daughter's safety, and the man was thankful that Townsend and the group were starting this program.
"I asked him questions about certain things that have been happening in the community, and he gave his honest opinion," Townsend said. "He seemed to appreciate the idea that people were asking him about this and valuing what he had to say, knowing that his opinion is very unique, given the fact that he lives here in Savanna Landing."
The man didn't have all the answers about how to fix the issues he sees, but Townsend said the more people they talk to, the more pieces of the puzzle they have to be able to find solutions.
"I think a lot of times that's what we miss out on," he said. "I think we assume what the problem is and what the remedy is for it, but they don't necessarily talk to the people who are there in informal and comfortable settings to be able to get honest feedback."
Herron said this first walking event was a great starting point and that she hopes to see a noticeable reduction of crime in the area as they and the police continue to engage the community.
Residents can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677 to report criminal activity or to provide a tip in active investigations. Residents can also text 274637 and type "TIP918" at the beginning of the message to report a tip.
A full list of resources provided by the South Tulsa Community House can be found on its website, southtulsacommunityhouse.org.