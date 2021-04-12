Tulsa couple both plead guilty in COVID-19 loan scam

A grand jury alleges that the Etuks created 12 fictitious business entities so that they could fraudulently apply for PPP loans.

Of the multiple applications submitted to 10 different banks, the Etuks received nearly $1 million of the $5 million-plus in loan funds sought, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Ibanga Etuk admitted in his plea that he knowingly applied for a $300,000 PPP loan from a local bank under false pretenses that included lying about the number of people his business employed and the use of someone else’s identity.

Teosha Etuk admitted to lying about the number of people employed, payroll expenditures and taxes paid when seeking a PPP loan from a local bank in April 2020.

