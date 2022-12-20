Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scammers

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is warning people about phone scammers pretending to be a sheriff's deputy.

The scammer will be specific in pretending to be "Sgt. Kirk Thompson," "Capt. Knox" or "Lt. Martin" and will claim that a warrant has been issued for the person's arrest for not appearing before a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

The caller will then demand that the person buy prepaid cash cards to "pay the bond" in order not to be arrested, the release states.

"TCSO never calls anyone with warrants to demand payment over the phone," the release states.

Also, the demand for prepaid cash cards is a frequent tactic of scammers.

The Sheriff's Office advises anyone who receives such a call to hang up.

There have been no known victims of the scam, but anyone who becomes a victim should call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5600.