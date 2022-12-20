 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Tulsa World is partnering with The University of Tulsa who are sponsoring 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scammers

  • Updated
  • 0

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is warning people about phone scammers pretending to be a sheriff's deputy.

The scammer will be specific in pretending to be "Sgt. Kirk Thompson," "Capt. Knox" or "Lt. Martin" and will claim that a warrant has been issued for the person's arrest for not appearing before a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Oklahoma, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. 

The caller will then demand that the person buy prepaid cash cards to "pay the bond" in order not to be arrested, the release states.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

"TCSO never calls anyone with warrants to demand payment over the phone," the release states. 

Also, the demand for prepaid cash cards is a frequent tactic of scammers.

The Sheriff's Office advises anyone who receives such a call to hang up.

People are also reading…

There have been no known victims of the scam, but anyone who becomes a victim should call the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office at 918-596-5600. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

As a breaking news reporter, I cover crime and other spot news. I graduated from the Columbia Graduate School of Journalism in 2022 before joining the Tulsa World. 

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Christmas tree unveiled in Kyiv, as Ukraine refuses to let Russia 'steal' the festive season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert