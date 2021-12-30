Tulsa County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scammers pretending to be deputies

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a circulating phone scam that uses the names of the law enforcement agency's actual employees.

Investigators have been contacted by multiple people this week who say they received a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or supervisor at the department, and sometimes specifically Cpt. Scott Dean or Lt. Jonathan James, according to a news release from the agency.

The scammer tells the intended victim that a warrant has been issued for the person's arrest for missing jury duty or because they failed to comply with a court order. The scammer instructs the victim to stay on the phone while they purchase cash cards from local stores to pay hundreds of dollars in fines to "pay the bond" and avoid immediate arrest.

The money would be stolen if the victim then provided the card numbers over the phone.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet received reports of anyone falling for the scam, but officials wanted to remind everyone that the agency would never call anyone with warrants to demand payment of fines using cash cards to avoid arrest.