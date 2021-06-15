Tulsa County postal workers, alleged drug dealer charged in meth drug conspiracy

An alleged drug dealer and three postal carriers have been charged in federal court for allegedly using the U.S. Postal Service to carry out a meth drug conspiracy, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Kamau Jahi Williams, 42; Erick Scott, 49; Christine Conner, 54, all of Tulsa; and Shawn Boike, 46, of Skiatook, were charged in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma with drug conspiracy. Authorities said the group allegedly conspired as early as December 2019 to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

“Methamphetamine remains one of the most abused and dangerous drugs in Oklahoma,” Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. “Those who participate in the distribution of methamphetamine in our communities, including federal employees, will be held accountable under the law.”

Williams allegedly ran the operation with the support of Scott, Conner and Boike, postal workers from the Apache Street Post Office, according to the news release.

Williams' supply source in California would mail meth shipments to an abandoned building in Tulsa, and Scott, Conner and Boike would intercept those shipments at the post office, according to the news release. The postal workers would mark the meth packages as delivered, then deliver them to Williams.