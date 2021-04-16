Tulsa County officials agree to pay $7 million to settle lawsuit filed after two detainees die in jail

Two days before she died, she told jail staff she had been throwing up blood. One unidentified jail worker looked at the vomit and said there was “not enough blood” and that it looked like Kool-Aid, according to court records.

Young continued to complain of serious medical needs while in the jail.

Minutes before she died, she told a nurse she was having difficulty breathing and asked to be taken to a hospital. A nurse turned down her request, telling Young to take her medication.

A federal judge noted in an October summary judgment ruling that construing evidence in her favor, as required, would “support a finding that jail detention and medical staff were deliberately indifferent to Ms. Young’s serious medical needs.”

The two deaths and another were the focus of a lawsuit initially filed in May 2013 in Tulsa federal court.

The estate for another woman who died in the jail, Lisa Salgado, settled its claims against Tulsa County in September for $1.811 million.

Salgado, 40, died June 28, 2011, having been in the jail's medical unit three days.

For two days before she died, Salgado was having chest pains, vomiting, nausea, weakness and hyperventilation, according to court documents.