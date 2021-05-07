Tulsa County man pleads guilty for second time to killing wife in 2019

A man who faced up to life in prison after pleading guilty to strangling his wife will now face up to 17 ½ years behind bars after admitting guilt to the same killing.

In a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, Brandon Joseph Smith, 37, admitted Wednesday to strangling his wife, 34-year-old Cynthia Mayfield on March 4, 2019 while at their home east of downtown Tulsa.

Smith reportedly told detectives afterwards that he “snapped” and strangled her after she assaulted him.

Smith was initially charged in Tulsa County District Court with second-degree murder. The charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder before Smith entered a blind plea Jan. 24, 2020 to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Smith’s state charges were dismissed entirely July 30, the same day prosecutors agreed with his attorneys that his case met the criteria for closing under the McGirt U.S. Supreme Court ruling the same month.

The ruling, and subsequent state appellate court rulings, determined that Oklahoma did not have the jurisdiction to try crimes involving American Indians in most of the eastern half of the state because corresponding tribal reservations were never disestablished by Congress.