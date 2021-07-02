Tulsa County jury convicts Owasso woman of manslaughter in 2013 death of husband

A Tulsa County jury found a 78-year-old Owasso woman guilty of manslaughter in the 2013 shooting death of her husband and recommended that she spend 25 years in prison.

Vicky McNeely had faced a charge of first-degree murder in the Jan. 11, 2013, death of her longtime husband, Daniel McNeely, but jurors this week were able to consider a lesser-included charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Although the jury opted to find her guilty of a lesser-included offense, it chose not to recommend a prison sentence toward the statutory minimum of four years for that charge.

Manslaughter in the first degree is punishable by imprisonment between four years and life.

The case remained pending for nearly a decade due at least partly to pretrial litigation, which entailed waiting for opinions on several petitions to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

McNeely was in and out of custody while the case was pending because a judge revoked her bond at least twice for noncompliance with orders not to drink alcohol — which at one point resulted in an unrelated DUI charge to which she pleaded no contest.