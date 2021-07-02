Tulsa County jury convicts Owasso woman of manslaughter in 2013 death of husband

A Tulsa County jury found a 78-year-old Owasso woman guilty of manslaughter in the 2013 shooting death of her husband and recommended that she spend 25 years in prison.
Vicky McNeely had faced a charge of first-degree murder in the Jan. 11, 2013, death of her longtime husband, Daniel McNeely, but jurors this week were able to consider a lesser-included charge of first-degree manslaughter.
Although the jury opted to find her guilty of a lesser-included offense, it chose not to recommend a prison sentence toward the statutory minimum of four years for that charge.
Manslaughter in the first degree is punishable by imprisonment between four years and life.
The case remained pending for nearly a decade due at least partly to pretrial litigation, which entailed waiting for opinions on several petitions to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
McNeely was in and out of custody while the case was pending because a judge revoked her bond at least twice for noncompliance with orders not to drink alcohol — which at one point resulted in an unrelated DUI charge to which she pleaded no contest.
"This case has been a long journey to get a just verdict," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Keller said in a press release issued Friday. "We believe their verdict showed the jury's rejection of the self-defense theory. We are very pleased that the jury discovered the truth."
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office said in its statement that evidence presented to the jury showed that Vicky McNeely "went to the opposite end of her house to get a gun" after drinking "and traveled back to the victim, shot him five times and then claimed self-defense."
McNeely's attorneys had unsuccesfully argued that she should be immune from prosecution under Oklahoma's Stand Your Ground law based on the claim that she feared for her life when Daniel McNeely threatened her with a knife. They pointed to what they said were similar facts in a previous domestic violence case against Daniel McNeely in which he was accused of assaulting Vicky McNeely, despite dismissal of the case due partly to her not testifying against him.
But the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals pointed out — as did a Tulsa County judge — that a forensic report says multiple of the gunshot wounds Daniel McNeely sustained had points of his entry in his back.
McNeely will be sentenced July 13 by District Judge Tracy Priddy.