Tulsa County deputies searching for suspect after man found dead in his home

A man was found killed in his northern Tulsa County home Sunday night, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, and deputies are searching for a suspect.

Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to a report of a man found dead in his home in the 5600 block of North Gillette Avenue. They found Tyler Lane Kirk, 23, dead.

Deputies said they are looking for tips on the whereabouts of Tyler James Lewis, also 23, of Coweta, in connection to Kirk's death.

Lewis is described as a 5-foot-7 white man with red hair and hazel eyes.

Lewis drives a black, 2017 GMC Sierra Denali truck with Cherokee plate number CX6 249.

Deputies said both Kirk and Lewis are tribal citizens, so they are assisting in an FBI investigation.

Anyone who sees Lewis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call TCSO at 918-596-5600.