Tulsa County DA stabbed by family member, his office says

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed at his south Tulsa home Tuesday afternoon "more than once by an adult family member," according to a statement from his office.

Kunzweiler was taken to a hospital, and police are investigating, the statement says.

"Kunzweiler was awake and talking on the way to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries," the statement says.

"The entire Kunzweiler family would appreciate your prayers and concerns as they go through this struggle. They would also appreciate your concern for their privacy at this time."

Tulsa police have not yet released information on the stabbing.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.