Tulsa County DA evaluating whether to seek no-parole for Michael Bever's life terms amid new Supreme Court ruling

The Tulsa County district attorney is calling for the Legislature to modify state law after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to expand the criteria required before courts can sentence minors to life without parole.

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said the ruling could mean his office will ask a judge to reconsider the parole eligibility of Michael Bever, a teenager who along with a brother stabbed their parents and three siblings to death.

The jury that convicted Bever recommended five life sentences with the possibility of parole for the murders plus 28 years for the stabbing of his surviving sister. Six of the jurors wrote a letter to Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes that advocated for concurrent sentencing, which would have given Bever the chance for parole review and possible release in his mid-50s.

Holmes ordered that Bever serve all six sentences consecutively and did not offer an explanation for her decision. The Department of Corrections' calculation of a life sentence at 45 years, made for the purpose of determining parole eligibility dates, means Bever has more than 200 years to serve before an actual chance for release.