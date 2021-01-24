Tulsa County authorities begin homicide investigation after body found in Chandler Park

Tulsa County authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a decomposing body was found in an area park Sunday night.
Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies were called to Chandler Park just before sundown after people walking dogs spotted what appeared to be a body covered in leaves, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.
Investigators indicated that the body, which has not been officially identified, did appear to show signs of trauma.
Authorities are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies to determine whether the person found might have been previously reported missing, Roebuck said.
An official cause and manner of death is pending.