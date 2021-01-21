Tulsa County assistant prosecutor censured after interns found practicing law; judges place blame with DA, first assistant

A Tulsa County prosecutor received a public censure from the Oklahoma Bar Association after admitting during a professional tribunal last year that interns she supervised represented the agency in numerous criminal cases without being properly licensed.
But the Oklahoma Supreme Court found this week that District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and First Assistant District Attorney Erik Grayless are also at least partly to blame for the actions of Assistant District Attorney Tara Jack — and by extension five employees Jack supervised — between fall 2017 and fall 2018.
The OBA recommended a public censure against Jack, which the Oklahoma Supreme Court imposed, along with ordering Jack to pay $4,801.58 in costs.
"For Ms. Jack to take the entire blame for the office failure to supervise is unfortunate and fundamentally unfair," Justices Douglas Combs, Richard Darby and Noma Gurich wrote in a concurring opinion attached to the Supreme Court's ruling after Jack's March 2020 OBA proceeding, during which Grayless testified.
The Supreme Court wrote that an "exodus" of employees during Kunzweiler's 2018 reelection campaign meant the office was short-staffed and "forced the remaining assistant district attorneys to take on additional responsibilities."
Grayless denied having direct knowledge of the unauthorized practice of law before being told one of the employees, Kelly Sweeney, had handled a misdemeanor jury trial on record in November 2018. But the judges who signed the concurring opinion wrote that "Ms. Jack's first mistake was relying on her supervisor, Mr. Grayless."
The decision indicates that Grayless contacted the OBA in November 2018 after an internal investigation and voluntarily disclosed that unlicensed employees had represented the state in court.
"From this record, Mr. Grayless should bear blame as well," the concurring opinion states. "Ultimately, the buck must stop with the District Attorney himself, Steve Kunzweiler; none of the leadership of the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office should be allowed to escape blame."
However, the judges also argued that the former interns started their legal careers in Oklahoma "by committing fraud" that "cannot be ignored, allowed to fade away or be forgotten."
Jack apologized during her tribunal proceeding last spring for failing to properly supervise Sweeney and fellow interns Christopher “Max” Deane, Johnnie James, Michael Shouse and Randall Young while they were part of the misdemeanor and traffic prosecution team. All five are now licensed attorneys in Oklahoma.
Jack's attorney, Allen Smallwood, sought during the hearing to draw attention to Grayless' actions as Jack's supervisor, including what he said was an "overly broad" and confusing use of the term "intern" in the office.
Grayless testified about subsequent changes to the office badge system that help clearly identify which employees are authorized to practice law and said the interns' handbook was updated to better explain what unlicensed interns can do.
Kunzweiler has previously said Grayless cooperated with the OBA during its work on Jack's case. In a statement to the Tulsa World about the decision, Kunzweiler said that "ultimately the responsibility lies with me regarding the circumstances which took place on my watch."
However, he maintained that his office took "immediate corrective action" upon learning of the situation.
The Supreme Court's concurring opinion states that "Ms. Jack relied on Grayless and the 'interns' to know what they could or could not do."
"She did not receive any paperwork confirming the employees licensing status but only relied upon her First Assistant Grayless and the Human Resources director."
An OBA investigation revealed that the interns appeared on record in misdemeanor cases more than 150 times, with Sweeney alone appearing on more than 70 such proceedings.
James and Young were on record in at least 21 cases each, while Deane and Shouse appeared in court minutes for at least 17 and 27 misdemeanor proceedings, respectively.
All but Shouse, Sweeney and Jack have since left the District Attorney's Office, with Jack later being assigned to the agency's gang prosecution team.
Tulsa County Special Judge April Seibert, who presided over misdemeanor cases in 2018, said the revelation of unlicensed attorneys practicing in her courtroom was a source of embarrassment and reduced public trust in the legal system.
Jack testified last year that she was handling two felony dockets when the five employees joined the office, which put a strain on her personally and professionally.
But the court determined, even though she apologized, that she admitted that she "knowingly and willfully" assisted the employees in the unauthorized practice of law when assigning them casework while being aware that they weren't licensed.
Kunzweiler, though, commended Jack and the others named in the Supreme Court's decision for their work toward protecting the public.
"Assistant District Attorney Tara Jack has practiced law for over 20 years, many of which have been in public service," he said in his statement. "Each of these individuals are good people whose efforts are well-intentioned. Today, each is a fine lawyer who strives to improve himself/herself while serving the community."
