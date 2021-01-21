Tulsa County assistant prosecutor censured after interns found practicing law; judges place blame with DA, first assistant

Grayless testified about subsequent changes to the office badge system that help clearly identify which employees are authorized to practice law and said the interns' handbook was updated to better explain what unlicensed interns can do.

Kunzweiler has previously said Grayless cooperated with the OBA during its work on Jack's case. In a statement to the Tulsa World about the decision, Kunzweiler said that "ultimately the responsibility lies with me regarding the circumstances which took place on my watch."

However, he maintained that his office took "immediate corrective action" upon learning of the situation.

The Supreme Court's concurring opinion states that "Ms. Jack relied on Grayless and the 'interns' to know what they could or could not do."

"She did not receive any paperwork confirming the employees licensing status but only relied upon her First Assistant Grayless and the Human Resources director."

An OBA investigation revealed that the interns appeared on record in misdemeanor cases more than 150 times, with Sweeney alone appearing on more than 70 such proceedings.