Tulsa Citizens Police Academy applications open for fall classes

Anyone who wants to learn about the work of the Tulsa Police Department is encouraged to apply to attend a Citizens Police Academy that begins in September.

The academy introduces participants to various components of police work, including firearms training, pursuit driving, SWAT operations, and criminal and narcotics investigations.

The curriculum will be largely classroom-oriented; however, there will be opportunities for hands-on instruction, according to a news release.

Classes, scheduled to begin Sept. 13, will meet each Tuesday until graduation on Dec. 13. Each class meets from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Tulsa Police Training Center, according to the release.

The Citizens Police Academy is free and open to applicants who are 18 or older and live, work or attend school in Tulsa.

The course is designed to share officers' experience with the various operations, protocols and procedures of the Tulsa Police Department. It is taught by veteran TPD officers who will discuss the challenges of policing a large, diverse urban center.

A criminal background check is a part of the application process. No law enforcement authority or credentials are given at the completion of the program. 

To apply, go to tulsapolice.org and click on the Citizens Police Academy link or email Jim Hunter at jhunter@cityoftulsa.org.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

