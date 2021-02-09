Tulsa-based U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announces resignation

Tulsa U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced his resignation Tuesday, hours after the U.S. Department of Justice and President Joe Biden said they were beginning the process of replacing the political appointees with those of the new administration.

Shores’ announcement, effective Feb. 28, was in keeping with the practice of presidents nominating their own U.S. Attorneys when assuming the presidency.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our great nation and the citizens of northeastern Oklahoma in this capacity,” Shores said, in a statement. “After 18 years with the United States Department of Justice, I know that my family and I can sleep well at night knowing that the men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and their law enforcement partners are on the job.

“It is beyond rewarding to know that I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to the betterment and well-being of our community — the very same community in which I grew up as a child and where my wife and I have chosen to raise our family.”

President Donald Trump nominated Shores to the U.S. Attorney post based in Tulsa, one of nearly 100 U.S. Attorneys offices in the country.