Tulsa-based U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announces resignation

Tulsa U.S. Attorney Trent Shores announced his resignation Tuesday, hours after the U.S. Department of Justice and President Joe Biden said they were beginning the process of replacing the political appointees with those of the new administration.
Shores’ announcement, effective Feb. 28, was in keeping with the practice of presidents nominating their own U.S. Attorneys when assuming the presidency.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our great nation and the citizens of northeastern Oklahoma in this capacity,” Shores said, in a statement. “After 18 years with the United States Department of Justice, I know that my family and I can sleep well at night knowing that the men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and their law enforcement partners are on the job.
“It is beyond rewarding to know that I’ve had the opportunity to contribute to the betterment and well-being of our community — the very same community in which I grew up as a child and where my wife and I have chosen to raise our family.”
President Donald Trump nominated Shores to the U.S. Attorney post based in Tulsa, one of nearly 100 U.S. Attorneys offices in the country.
“We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition, said Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson, said in a written statement. “Until U.S. Attorney nominees are confirmed, the interim and acting leaders in the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices will make sure that the department continues to accomplish its critical law enforcement mission, vigorously defend the rule of law and pursue the fair and impartial administration of justice for all.”
Oklahoma has three U.S. Attorneys, one for each judicial district. Shores, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, heads the Tulsa-based Northern District of Oklahoma, which includes Tulsa County and counties generally in the northeast area of the state.
The DOJ release noted that nearly all of the U.S. Attorneys appointed under President Donald Trump’s administration had offered to resign after Biden won, but were requested to remain temporarily in office.
About one-third of the U.S. Attorneys have already resigned and their office were being run by acting or interim leadership, according to the release.
The release did not say when Biden would announce his nominations for U.S. Attorney offices.
Shores was confirmed in September 2017 along with former district attorney Brian Kuester, the latter selected to run the Muskogee-based Eastern District of Oklahoma.
U.S. Attorneys are the chief prosecutors in their respective districts. They are also involved in civil litigation where the United States is a party.
There are 93 U.S. Attorneys.
The U.S. Justice Department announced the transition process had begun for U.S. Attorneys after CNN and other national media reported Monday that while most offices would see a Biden appointment, some had been asked to stay on, at least temporarily.
Timothy Downing is the U.S. Attorney for the Oklahoma City-based Western District of Oklahoma, a position he has held since May 2019.
Shores thanked those who backed him for the position.
“I want to thank Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford for their support and confidence in me to lead this office when they recommended me as a nominee for the position,” Shore said. He also thanked former Attorneys General Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr for their “trust in my abilities and “for their attentions to improving public safety in Indian Country, especially to advance awareness of and provide resources to address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous persons.
“Most of all, I am deeply appreciative of the men and women of this United States Attorney’s Office who, day in and day out, carry forth the mission of the Justice Department. This diverse and dedicated team pursues truth and justice and advances the rule of law. They do what is right even when that is not convenient nor easy. Their work enables the rest of us to enjoy our unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. For that, they have my enduring respect and sincere appreciation.”