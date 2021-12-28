Tulsa-based talk show host Clay Clark sued over accusations election was rigged

Oltmann has appeared several times on Clark's streamed program and at conspiracy-themed rallies Clark has held across the country over the past 10 months.

These programs have also been a platform for Lahmeyer, whose campaign consists largely of attacking the credibility of everything from medical science to fellow Republicans.

In his lawsuit, Coomer says Clark amplified Oltmann's claim that he had managed to get in on a September 2020 "antifa" conference call in which someone named Eric connected to something called Dominion said he had rigged the election for Democrat Joe Biden. By Googling "Eric," "Dominion" and "Denver, Colo.," Oltman says, he decided the person on the call was Coomer.

But Oltmann hasn't been able to prove the call took place or explain why he waited until after the election to tell anyone about it.

Coomer denies ever participating in such a call or engaging in any activity that changed the outcome of the election. Oltmann's claim, and many others in the same vein, have been investigated at all levels, from the Department of Homeland Security to local election boards and third parties, and found to be without merit.