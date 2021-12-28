Tulsa-based talk show host Clay Clark sued over accusations election was rigged

Tulsa businessman and talk show host Clay Clark is the latest election-conspiracies promoter to be sued by a former Dominion Voting Systems executive whom Clark and others have accused of rigging the 2020 presidential election.
Eric Coomer, formerly director of product strategy and security for Dominion Voting Systems, sued Clark last week in federal district court in Denver, where Coomer lives.
The suit, which names Clark personally and one of his companies as defendants, says Clark recklessly spread false, damaging and potentially dangerous claims about Coomer; it charges him and his company with defamation, civil conspiracy and intentional distress. It seeks a permanent injunction against Clark and his company and seeks unspecified damages.
The suit was first reported by the Colorado Sun.
Messages left for Clark, a close ally of U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, were not returned.
Coomer has sued numerous purveyors of unproven and largely debunked conspiracies about the 2020 election, including former President Donald Trump, attorneys associated with Trump, and a Colorado provocateur named Joe Oltmann, who, according to Coomer's most recent complaint, is the source of accusations that Coomer somehow manipulated election results.
Oltmann has appeared several times on Clark's streamed program and at conspiracy-themed rallies Clark has held across the country over the past 10 months.
These programs have also been a platform for Lahmeyer, whose campaign consists largely of attacking the credibility of everything from medical science to fellow Republicans.
In his lawsuit, Coomer says Clark amplified Oltmann's claim that he had managed to get in on a September 2020 "antifa" conference call in which someone named Eric connected to something called Dominion said he had rigged the election for Democrat Joe Biden. By Googling "Eric," "Dominion" and "Denver, Colo.," Oltman says, he decided the person on the call was Coomer.
But Oltmann hasn't been able to prove the call took place or explain why he waited until after the election to tell anyone about it.
Coomer denies ever participating in such a call or engaging in any activity that changed the outcome of the election. Oltmann's claim, and many others in the same vein, have been investigated at all levels, from the Department of Homeland Security to local election boards and third parties, and found to be without merit.
Coomer's lawsuit says Oltmann "has no evidence whatsoever" for his "absurd and inherently improbable" claims, and that Clark's talk show and rallies spread those claims and promote violence, including the execution of Coomer and others.
Dominion Voting Systems provides election support in at least 30 states, according to Coomer's filing.
