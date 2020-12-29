Tulsa-based feds collect $6.4 million in fines, forfeitures and other civil, criminal penalties in fiscal 2020

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa collected more than $6.4 million in combined fines, forfeitures and restitution payments during fiscal 2020, double what was collected the prior year, the office announced Tuesday.
Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, said his office had collected $6,409,728 in criminal and civil actions during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Asset Recovery Unit diligently works to ensure that restitution and fines are paid in full and that civil financial obligations are met,” Shores said in a press release.
“The more than $6.4 million collected in criminal and civil actions this year reflects our commitment to safeguarding taxpayer resources and ensuring victims of crime receive a full measure of justice, including financial restitution, compensation, and access to victim related services.”
The department collected nearly $3.2 million in fiscal 2019.
Of the $6.4 million, a little over half was collected through criminal prosecutions, while the balance, $3,150,662, was collected for civil actions.
Nearly a third of the total collected involved a criminal case involving a Sapulpa business.
The court ordered Jack Jim Clark in 2018 to forfeit property associated with a false excise tax refund scheme perpetrated by Clark on behalf of Clark Oil Distributors Inc.
The federal government received $1,905,776 from the sale of one of Clark’s properties.
The Northern District, which includes Tulsa and 10 other counties in northeastern Oklahoma, also received $67,000 and a vehicle as part of its Operation Smack Dragon.
The Northern District also collected over $900,000 in civil monetary penalties associated with an illegal compounding drug kickback scheme.
The agency collected $620,508 from a settlement with a Louisiana physician's assistant who accepted illegal pharmacy kickback payments in return for recommending and prescribing compounded drugs from OK Compounding, a former Skiatook pharmacy.
The agency also collected $300,000 from a Texas doctor implicated in the same kickback scheme.
Settlement agreements resolved allegations against both men.
Another collection example involved the case of Mark Long, convicted of downloading and viewing child pornography. Long was ordered to pay $24,000 in restitution to the children victimized during the production of the pornography.
U.S. Attorney's Offices, along with the Justice Department’s litigating divisions, are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the United States and criminal debts owed to victims of federal crimes.
Defendants are required by law to pay restitution to victims of certain federal crimes who have suffered a physical injury or financial loss.
While restitution is paid directly to the victim, criminal fines and felony assessments are paid to the Justice Department’s Crime Victims’ Fund, which distributes the funds to state victim compensation and assistance programs.