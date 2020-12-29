Tulsa-based feds collect $6.4 million in fines, forfeitures and other civil, criminal penalties in fiscal 2020

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa collected more than $6.4 million in combined fines, forfeitures and restitution payments during fiscal 2020, double what was collected the prior year, the office announced Tuesday.

Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, said his office had collected $6,409,728 in criminal and civil actions during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Asset Recovery Unit diligently works to ensure that restitution and fines are paid in full and that civil financial obligations are met,” Shores said in a press release.

“The more than $6.4 million collected in criminal and civil actions this year reflects our commitment to safeguarding taxpayer resources and ensuring victims of crime receive a full measure of justice, including financial restitution, compensation, and access to victim related services.”

The department collected nearly $3.2 million in fiscal 2019.

Of the $6.4 million, a little over half was collected through criminal prosecutions, while the balance, $3,150,662, was collected for civil actions.

Nearly a third of the total collected involved a criminal case involving a Sapulpa business.