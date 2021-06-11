Tulsa attorney arrested after six victims accuse him of sexual assault

A Tulsa attorney has been arrested on serial rape allegations after several women have accused him of sexual assault.

Tulsa police ended a monthlong investigation Friday with the arrest of Jeffrey Krigel, a criminal defense attorney, at his home near Union Avenue and Archer Street on Friday afternoon, said Lt. Darren Rick with the Tulsa Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

Rick said six women have come forward accusing Krigel of sexual assaults going as far back as 2005.

He alleged that several of the assaults occurred when the victims were unconscious and said Krigel was in relationships with some of the women.

All of the known women were adults when the sexual assaults occurred, Rick said.

Despite the number of allegations, Krigel, 34, was charged Friday only with one count of first-degree rape, according to court records.