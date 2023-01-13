Tulsa attorney already facing rape charge indicted on witness intimidation, more rape counts

A multicounty grand jury returned a six-count indictment against a Tulsa attorney this week who is already facing rape charges in another case.

Prosecutors charged Jeffrey Price Krigel, of Krigel Legal, with one count of first-degree rape in June 2021.

Despite the single charge, Tulsa Police investigators announced then they were treating Krigel's case as one of a serial offender due to at least six women who had come forward to accuse him of sexual assaults dating to 2005.

Krigel, then 35, posted $200,000 bond to be released days after his arrest. In a motion to deny him bond in this new case, prosecutors allege Krigel has used his freedom to harass and intimidate those tied to his case through a slew of "frivolous" and inappropriate court filings, social media messages, lawsuits and third-party methods of contact.

The Nineteenth Multicounty Grand Jury of Oklahoma on Thursday indicted Krigel on two counts of witness intimidation, along with one count each of first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, second-degree rape by instrumentation, and distribution of obscene material. Five separate victims are listed by their initials.

The court documents allege Krigel has published a litany of accusations against multiple individuals tied to the case, including officers of the court, and divulged protected, confidential and personal information of victims and witnesses through his court filings.

His accusations have ranged in severity from alleging a victim stole from him a black cat named Flower Lilly to a local Tulsa attorney being "the head of a child trafficking network." In one case, Krigel filed a picture of a victim's genitalia in a public pleading.

"Defendant has used the same pattern to victimize multiple women and there is a serious concern that he could continue this pattern of behavior if on any bond," the state wrote in its motion.

The Oklahoma Bar Association has filed a complaint against Krigel and requested the Oklahoma Supreme Court discipline him accordingly, suspending his license in the interim. A hearing in the matter is scheduled for early March.

Krigel, 36, was booked into the Tulsa County jail Thursday evening and is currently held without bond, according to jail records.

Krigel is next scheduled for court Friday, Jan. 20. After shuffling through several attorneys in his initial case, he is representing himself.

