Tulsa attorney accused of being 'serial offender' in court on rape charge

"It's still a relatively new case," Thorp said. "But I've received information (from investigators) that additional information has come forward since filing the charges and that may spur us to request a modification."

McMurray has not yet replied to a call and text message seeking further comment as of Friday afternoon. She formally announced her intent to represent Krigel in a court filing on Tuesday.

Special Judge Mary Ann Godsby ordered Krigel to return to the courthouse Aug. 25 for a preliminary hearing.

Krigel was the subject of a Tulsa Police news conference the evening of his arrest. Tulsa Police Lt. Daren Ehrenrich hosted labeled Krigel a "serial offender" and said he was hopeful additional women would come forward if they were victimized.

Tulsa Police also announced Krigel's arrest on its public Facebook page and said, "at this time we are considering this case a serial rape case." Anyone with information is still being asked to call the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit at 918-596-9168.

Krigel's arrest came amid the filing of an affidavit that laid out allegations from six women who mostly reported being assaulted while unconscious, the most recent report being on April 29.