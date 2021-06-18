Tulsa attorney accused of being 'serial offender' in court on rape charge

A Tulsa attorney made his first court appearance Friday after being charged with first-degree rape in connection with a lengthy investigation into reports he sexually assaulted several women, including a report filed in Texas in 2005.
Jeffrey Price Krigel has been out of custody on a $200,000 bond since being arrested the afternoon of June 11 on a warrant for the rape count, which alleges he raped a woman while she was unconscious and therefore unable to legally consent on April 29.
Krigel, 34, is a private attorney in Tulsa who primarily handles criminal defense misdemeanor cases and has been licensed to practice in the state since 2012. He appeared in a Tulsa County courtroom before 9 a.m. Friday with his attorney, Shannon McMurray, to enter a not guilty plea to the charge.
Because of Krigel's familiarity with Tulsa County prosecutors through his work, the Wagoner County District Attorney's Office was assigned to handle the case. Krigel was once a licensed legal intern for the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office and has worked as an intern for the Tulsa County Public Defender's Office, according to his personal website biography.
Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp said Friday morning that "there could be more charges possibly" against Krigel. Although he maintained Krigel retains the legal presumption of innocence, he acknowledged "these are some pretty heavy allegations."
"It's still a relatively new case," Thorp said. "But I've received information (from investigators) that additional information has come forward since filing the charges and that may spur us to request a modification."
McMurray has not yet replied to a call and text message seeking further comment as of Friday afternoon. She formally announced her intent to represent Krigel in a court filing on Tuesday.
Special Judge Mary Ann Godsby ordered Krigel to return to the courthouse Aug. 25 for a preliminary hearing.
Krigel was the subject of a Tulsa Police news conference the evening of his arrest. Tulsa Police Lt. Daren Ehrenrich hosted labeled Krigel a "serial offender" and said he was hopeful additional women would come forward if they were victimized.
Tulsa Police also announced Krigel's arrest on its public Facebook page and said, "at this time we are considering this case a serial rape case." Anyone with information is still being asked to call the Tulsa Police Special Victims Unit at 918-596-9168.
Krigel's arrest came amid the filing of an affidavit that laid out allegations from six women who mostly reported being assaulted while unconscious, the most recent report being on April 29.
Evidence reportedly indicated Krigel was in relationships with at least some of the women at the time the incidents reportedly occurred and that one report from Dallas, Texas, dates back to 2005.
Ehrenrich said Tulsa detectives have been in contact with Dallas authorities over the 2005 allegation, which entailed the filing of a police report. The affidavit in the Tulsa County case indicates he was in college at the time of that incident.