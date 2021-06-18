Tulsa attorney accused of being 'serial offender' appears in court on rape charge

A Tulsa attorney made his first court appearance Friday after being charged with first-degree rape in connection with reports that he sexually assaulted several women.

Jeffrey Price Krigel has been out of custody on a $200,000 bond since being arrested the afternoon of June 11 on the rape charge, which alleges that he raped a woman while she was unconscious and therefore unable to legally consent on April 29.

Krigel, 34, is a private attorney in Tulsa who primarily handles criminal defense misdemeanor cases and has been licensed to practice in the state since 2012. He appeared in a Tulsa County courtroom before 9 a.m. Friday with his attorney, Shannon McMurray, to enter a not guilty plea.

Because of Krigel's familiarity with Tulsa County prosecutors through his work, the Wagoner County District Attorney's Office was assigned to handle the case. Krigel was once a licensed legal intern for the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office and has worked as an intern for the Tulsa County Public Defender's Office, according to his personal website biography.