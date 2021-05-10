Tulsa-area gymnastics coach arrested on lewd molestation charges

Cairon was most recently a coach at South County Gymnastics in Jenks, where, as of the filing of charges, one athlete reported in late March that Cairon had subjected her to grooming behaviors such as inappropriate touching and conversations during practice within the last year, as well as had her over to his house to swim and drove her home afterward.

Upon learning of the allegations, the gym reported Cairon to U.S. SafeSport, which has temporarily suspended him from all contact with athletes, USA Gymnastics Member Clubs and USA Gymnastics Members while the organization conducts an investigation.

In a statement, South County described Cairon as a former employee and said they were shocked to learn of the charges he faces.

"Our athlete’s safety is our utmost priority," the statement reads in part. "We have multiple measures in place to ensure a safe training environment. We follow all USAG and Safesport policies, including 3rd party background checks and safesport certification courses."

The gym is open to parents, who are encouraged to watch practices, and also features multiple cameras inside, according to the statement. All coaches use a designated staff restroom and the facility follows a strict three-person rule: no two people are allowed alone in the gym.

Cairon was booked into the Tulsa County jail Friday evening. He remained there Tuesday in lieu of $75,000 bond.

