The man charged in a November 2021 shooting at Tulsa’s airport has been sentenced to life in prison after the violent ordeal drew a large police response, stalled flight plans and panicked travelers.

After Joseph Watson’s gunfire struck a vehicle that held his family and one occupied airport shuttle, he reportedly also fired on an airport police officer. Watson reportedly told police at the time that he had planned to kill his wife and “make” police kill him in the process.

Watson pleaded guilty to four counts of shooting with intent to kill, one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, one count of threatening an act of violence and two counts of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

District Judge Michelle Keely sentenced Watson, 51, to life in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with the first 30 years in custody and the last 15 suspended. State statute equates a “life” sentence to 45 years.

Keely additionally assessed three 40-year sentences for Watson’s remaining SWIK counts, with the first 30 years served in custody and the last 10 suspended, as well as one 20-year sentence for his assault count and three, 10-year sentences for his remaining threatening and gun possession counts.

Keely ordered the sentences for all the crimes — of which the SWIK and assault counts are 85% crimes, meaning Watson must serve that majority of his sentence before being eligible for parole — to run concurrently and gave Watson credit for the time he has served and earned since his arrest that night.

She also ordered Watson to complete anger management and substance abuse treatment while in custody and said should he be released he should undergo continuing mental health treatment and supervision.