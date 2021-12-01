Tulsa airport operating normally after overnight domestic-related shooting outside

The Tulsa International Airport returned to normal operations Wednesday morning following an overnight shooting outside the building.
The male shooter, who has not yet been identified, reportedly targeted a woman with whom he was in a domestic dispute after she arrived on a flight into town, shooting at her as she exited on the upper-level arrivals roadway.
Airport spokesman Andrew Pierini said two shuttles, at least one occupied, were struck by bullets; no one was hit by those shots, he said. The gunman then reportedly fled into the lower-level parking garage, where two airport police officers followed.
Pierini said the man shot toward the officers, striking one in his ballistic vest, and the officer returned fire, striking the suspect in his ankle.
The officers took the wounded man into custody and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he remains under guard, Pierini said. The officer whose vest was struck also went to a hospital as a precaution but was released.
Pierini said Tulsa police had alerted airport officers earlier in the night about a potential domestic dispute between a man and a woman who would be arriving on a flight, but he said there were no specific details given such as the woman's name or which flight she would be on.
Tulsa police responded to airport officers' request for assistance assist when the shooting took place, Pierini said, and they are handling the shooting investigation.
Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said it's unclear from where the information about the possible domestic dispute first came, but he confirmed the department did pass along the tip to airport police.
Meulenberg said he was unsure whether he could yet release the suspected shooter's name or say what charges he might face.
Pierini said flights were stalled for a time as the shooting was investigated but operations have since returned to normal.
"We're very thankful for our officers' response," he said. "They did a fantastic job to neutralize the situation."