Tulsa airport operating normally after overnight domestic-related shooting outside

The Tulsa International Airport returned to normal operations Wednesday morning following an overnight shooting outside the building.

The male shooter, who has not yet been identified, reportedly targeted a woman with whom he was in a domestic dispute after she arrived on a flight into town, shooting at her as she exited on the upper-level arrivals roadway.

Airport spokesman Andrew Pierini said two shuttles, at least one occupied, were struck by bullets; no one was hit by those shots, he said. The gunman then reportedly fled into the lower-level parking garage, where two airport police officers followed.

Pierini said the man shot toward the officers, striking one in his ballistic vest, and the officer returned fire, striking the suspect in his ankle.

The officers took the wounded man into custody and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he remains under guard, Pierini said. The officer whose vest was struck also went to a hospital as a precaution but was released.

Pierini said Tulsa police had alerted airport officers earlier in the night about a potential domestic dispute between a man and a woman who would be arriving on a flight, but he said there were no specific details given such as the woman's name or which flight she would be on.