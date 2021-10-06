Tulsa 911 dispatcher, supervisor victim of fatal hit-and-run crash

A Tulsa 911 supervisor was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night, police reported.

Mary Byers, who for 26 years served the community as a 911 call taker, dispatcher and later supervisor, was killed at Admiral Boulevard and Utica Avenue, police said.

Details about the crash were not immediately available, but police said the man allegedly responsible, who was earlier identified as 27-year-old Cody Carrell, has turned himself in.

Byers began her career as a 911 dispatcher on Aug. 30, 1995, and promoted to 911 supervisor in November 2017, police wrote in a social media post. She is remembered for her work ethic and accessibility to others on all shifts over the years, but her latest assignment was overnight on "graveyard" shift, the post states.

"Mary was a happy and upbeat person who loved her family and was a good friend to many," the post reads in part. "She had a keen sense of humor and was never afraid to speak her mind. She was a bright light to all those who knew her.

"She will be deeply missed by her 911 family, and we are forever grateful for her service."

