Tulsa 20-year-old sentenced to 10-year federal prison term for killing 16-year-old

A Tulsa man who had been adjudicated in juvenile court for shooting with intent to kill was sentenced Thursday to federal prison for killing a 16-year-old boy.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell signed off on a plea deal between prosecutors and Carl John Irons Jr. that called for the 20-year-old to serve 10 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of Jeremiah Morris, 16.

Irons had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

“An illegal gun sale ended in tragedy when a 16-year-old was killed in an exchange of gunfire,” said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Too many families have lost children to gun violence. These shootings are a waste of young lives. My thoughts are with this family as they continue to grieve the loss of this young man.”

The two were in a brief shootout on Feb. 4, 2020, outside the Meadowbrook Apartments, 444 S. Mingo Road, with Morris being shot in the head and torso. He died four days later.

Irons, in his written plea, admitted to shooting Morris during an “illegal firearm sale” at the complex.

Irons claimed that he shot Morris after “a conflict arose” between his group and Morris’ group.