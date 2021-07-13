Tulsa 17-year-old charged with murder in mid-June homicide

A Tulsa 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder on Monday in relation to a mid-June homicide.

Donquanyay Lucas, who was recently hospitalized in another shooting, will be booked into jail after his discharge for his alleged role in the death of Donavan Wimberly, Tulsa police said.

Lucas, Wimberly and Wimberly's brother were each injured in a shootout June 11 that began as a confrontation between two other men near Apache Street and New Haven Avenue over the apparent theft of a firearm.

The Wimberly's arrived to support one party, while Lucas supported the other. The fight was intended to be physical, but Lucas allegedly drew his gun and began firing after Donavan Wimberly punched one of Lucas's associates in the face, an affidavit states.

An exchange of gunfire took place with Wimberly's brother and an associate returning fire, and Lucas and the Wimberly's were shot.

The Wimberlys were taken via private vehicle to a nearby hospital, and responding officers found Lucas at the scene. He was taken to another hospital, where he recovered.

Donavan Wimberly was transferred to another hospital and later died. His brother underwent surgery and survived, an affidavit states.