 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuesday homicide victim identified
0 Comments

Tuesday homicide victim identified

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
011222-tul-nws-homicides-p2

A dog walks behind the crime-scene tape at a north Tulsa apartment complex where a body was found Tuesday morning.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Related

New homicide investigation launches as Tulsa detectives make arrests in city's previous

The man found dead in his north Tulsa apartment on Tuesday has been identified. 

Tulsa Police say a neighbor found Nikolas Norwood, 30, dead of undetermined trauma about 8:45 a.m. at the Oakley Apartments near Tecumseh Street and Harvard Avenue. 

Norwood is the city's third homicide victim of 2022. Michael Johnson, 41, died Jan. 7 of a gunshot wound he received at his home east of downtown Tulsa the day before, and Sarah Maguire, 29, was the first of the year Jan. 4. She was found dead from blunt force trauma in a west Tulsa home. Arrests have been made in each of their deaths, but not yet Norwood's.  

Homicide detectives ask that anyone with information on Norwood's death contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert