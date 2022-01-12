Tuesday homicide victim identified

The man found dead in his north Tulsa apartment on Tuesday has been identified.

Tulsa Police say a neighbor found Nikolas Norwood, 30, dead of undetermined trauma about 8:45 a.m. at the Oakley Apartments near Tecumseh Street and Harvard Avenue.

Norwood is the city's third homicide victim of 2022. Michael Johnson, 41, died Jan. 7 of a gunshot wound he received at his home east of downtown Tulsa the day before, and Sarah Maguire, 29, was the first of the year Jan. 4. She was found dead from blunt force trauma in a west Tulsa home. Arrests have been made in each of their deaths, but not yet Norwood's.

Homicide detectives ask that anyone with information on Norwood's death contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

