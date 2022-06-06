 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trio sought in shooting death of 17-year-old

  • 0
JordanReedMcGee.JPG

Tulsa police provided these mugshots of three men sought in the shooting death of a 17-year-old. 

 Provided

Tulsa police are seeking three men charged with murder in the mid-May shooting death of a 17-year-old. 

Dominique Jordan, Darius McGee and Deontre Reed are each charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony in a shootout that killed Corlin Jones on May 15. Warrants have been issued for their arrests for more than a week. 

Jones suffered a gunshot wound to his head in a parking lot behind several businesses on Lewis Avenue near Admiral Boulevard about 2:35 a.m. He later died at a hospital. 

The trio are allegedly associated with criminal street gangs rival to Jones', charging affidavits in the case state. 

Surveillance footage from a business on the strip shows Jones park his pickup next to another vehicle in the parking lot off Gillette Avenue before he and two other occupants got out and began talking with an occupant who got out of the other vehicle, the affidavits state.  

People are also reading…

At some point, the four "appear to be having words" with a group of people to the west in the parking lot.

Three of the four, including Jones, then exchange gunfire with the group, and Jones collapses by his truck. 

The other group of shooters fled the scene, and a gang investigator identified them as Reed, Jordan and McGee, the affidavit states. 

McGee allegedly fired an AK-47 pistol in the shooting, while Reed and Jordan used handguns, according to the affidavits. 

Police reported finding more than 140 cartridge casings of various calibers in the parking lot and west down First Street.

Anyone with information on a suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested on suspicion of beating his wife to death

Man arrested on suspicion of beating his wife to death

Evidence indicates that Michael Christopher Jimenez of Glenpool severely beat his wife, Erica Jimenez, and then took her to Bird Creek and reported that she'd had a diving accident, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Military re-enactment parade on D-Day anniversary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert