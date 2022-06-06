Trio sought in shooting death of 17-year-old

Tulsa police are seeking three men charged with murder in the mid-May shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Dominique Jordan, Darius McGee and Deontre Reed are each charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony in a shootout that killed Corlin Jones on May 15. Warrants have been issued for their arrests for more than a week.

Jones suffered a gunshot wound to his head in a parking lot behind several businesses on Lewis Avenue near Admiral Boulevard about 2:35 a.m. He later died at a hospital.

The trio are allegedly associated with criminal street gangs rival to Jones', charging affidavits in the case state.

Surveillance footage from a business on the strip shows Jones park his pickup next to another vehicle in the parking lot off Gillette Avenue before he and two other occupants got out and began talking with an occupant who got out of the other vehicle, the affidavits state.

At some point, the four "appear to be having words" with a group of people to the west in the parking lot.

Three of the four, including Jones, then exchange gunfire with the group, and Jones collapses by his truck.

The other group of shooters fled the scene, and a gang investigator identified them as Reed, Jordan and McGee, the affidavit states.

McGee allegedly fired an AK-47 pistol in the shooting, while Reed and Jordan used handguns, according to the affidavits.

Police reported finding more than 140 cartridge casings of various calibers in the parking lot and west down First Street.

Anyone with information on a suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677), bit.ly/TCStips or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

