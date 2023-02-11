The sheer sound of the onslaught of gunfire was overwhelming.

Teens and young adults pictured on the screen could be seen running, scrambling into cars and leaving with some doors still open while others stood their ground, firing a multitude of shots from different positions as the surveillance cameras recorded their muzzle flashes.

Corlin Jones' mother cried out in the courtroom, raising her hands to her temples as the court reviewed footage of her son's death.

Jones, 17, was one of several individuals who popped off rounds early that May morning outside a hookah lounge just east of downtown, and although Jones likely fired the first shot, a Tulsa police homicide detective thought it probably didn't matter.

"It was going to be a gun fight," Detective Mark Kennedy said.

Special Judge Lorretta Radford bound over three members or associates of a rival gang to district court on Friday after hearing two days of testimony in regard to Jones' May 15 shooting death near Admiral Boulevard and Lewis Avenue.

Deontre Reed, Darius McGee and Dominique Jordan are each charged with felony first-degree murder — or in the alternative, second-degree felony murder or first-degree manslaughter — possession of a firearm after adjudication and gang-related offense.

The exchange of gunfire, reportedly precipitated by an exchange of words, littered a Kendall-Whittier parking lot with more than 140 cartridge casings from at least five types of guns, including a small AK-style rifle, Kennedy testified.

Although Jones might've been the first to fire a shot, he wasn't the first to show a weapon, detectives testified, and members of the opposing group were calling out to his group, accusing them of killing their gang members.

Defense attorneys for the three defendants made various arguments throughout the preliminary hearing, asserting that investigators couldn't have properly identified the defendants with the knowledge they had that night; wrongly considered one defendant guilty just by association with gang members; or unfairly dissolved their defendants' right to defend themselves in the face of gunfire.

Several members of Jones' family filled a bench in the court gallery both days the state questioned its three witnesses: a co-owner of the private parking lot and business surveillance cameras that captured the shooting, a Tulsa Police Department Gang Unit officer and Kennedy.

The Gang Unit officer testified that he recognized Jordan from multiple encounters, including when Jordan was shot in the leg the night before the shootout. A young man he later came to know as McGee was with Jordan, he said, and he recognized them by their clothing — and Jordan's pronounced limp — on the surveillance footage after Jones was shot.

The Gang Unit officer also recognized Reed from a handful of run-ins, he testified, and he gave the court an overview of how the Police Department determines an individual's involvement with a gang before considering them a full-fledged member.

Jordan and Reed were both certified members of criminal street gangs, whereas McGee was associated with the same set but not fully certified until this shooting, he said. Jones was not on the unit's radar, but investigators found that he associated with members of a gang rival of the defendants.

Kennedy testified that in his 34 years of experience, he'd never seen a scene with more shell casings, saying the number recovered was in the neighborhood of 143.

He stood at a video screen in the courtroom and used a pointer to walk the court through the surveillance footage videos gleaned from a parking lot south of Admiral on Gillette Avenue.

Jones can be seen on the video firing multiple shots in the opposing group's direction before running behind his truck and firing again before dropping suddenly to the ground.

The others can be seen shooting across the parking lot at Jones' group.

Kennedy testified that based on a digital crime scene recreation, the round that killed Jones came from where Reed and McGee were firing. Jones died from a pistol round, and Reed was shooting a pistol, whereas McGee had a "smaller, cut-down version of an AK-47," Kennedy testified, making Reed the most likely responsible for the fatal shot.

Three other shooters pictured on the video — two from Jones' side and one from Reed's side — remain unidentified, Kennedy said, though detectives remain intent on identifying them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677) or at bit.ly/TCStips, which can be done anonymously and may result in cash rewards for information leading to an arrest.

Reed, 25; McGee, 26; and Jordan, 25, were slated for arraignment on Monday. They were being held in the Tulsa County jail with bail ranging from $500,000 to $1 million, according to jail records.