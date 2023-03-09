Leaders of some Ottawa County-based tribes are frustrated after the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office became involved in some criminal cases that had been referred to tribal court for prosecution.

A press release issued Monday by leaders of the tribes asked “outsiders” to get out of the way if they cannot “get on board” with their criminal justice efforts.

Miami Tribe of Oklahoma Chief Doug Lankford said in an interview that the media release was issued in response to actions taken last week regarding criminal cases referred to tribal court in Ottawa County.

“Our district attorney was referring tribal people who broke the law on tribal land, he was referring those cases to our tribal court,” Lankford said. “He has been told (by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond) to not do that anymore.”

The dispute is one of several jurisdictional issues to have cropped up following the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.

The 2020 ruling determined that the Muscogee Nation reservation still existed for criminal prosecution purposes because Congress had never disestablished the reservation. The ruling was later extended to five other Oklahoma tribes, including two whose reservation boundaries include portions of Ottawa County.

But Lankford and other tribal leaders claim that all of Ottawa County is Indian Country, the term used by federal officials to describe lands considered to be in tribal jurisdiction.

As such, tribal members who commit crimes in any part of Ottawa County should be prosecuted in either federal or tribal court, Lankford says.

The trouble is, according to the Attorney General’s Office, the reservations of only two tribes in Ottawa County have been recognized by appellate courts to be still intact.

Cases involving other tribes in Ottawa County are before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, but decisions regarding the status of their reservations are still pending, according to Drummond.

Drummond spoke to District Attorney Doug Pewitt on March 2 about the need to prosecute cases occurring in other parts of the county until an appellate court rules on the status of reservations in those areas. He reiterated his stance in a letter sent Friday to Pewitt. The letter was provided to the Tulsa World following an Open Records Act request.

“The State must exercise its presumptive jurisdiction to protect the citizens of Oklahoma, native and non-native alike, unless and until a final decision from the OCCA, the United States Court of Appeals or the United States Supreme Court tells us otherwise,” Drummond wrote in his letter to Pewitt, whose District 13 includes both Ottawa and Delaware counties.

Pewitt told the World on Wednesday that, since taking office in January, he has evaluated several cases involving tribal members on jurisdictional grounds and “dismissed some cases for transfer to tribal courts for prosecution.”

He said he also dismissed a few cases because they didn’t have any prosecutorial merit due to witness or evidence issues.

“I understand the policy, which is established by the state of Oklahoma,” Pewitt said. “And they are not going to recognize those historical tribal boundaries without an appellate court jurisdiction.

“If the AG tells me that that’s the way it is, then that’s the way it is until I have a judicial decision or an appellate decision.”

Pewitt said he would also begin opposing any judicial dismissals attributed to a lack of state jurisdiction.

“Now going forward, the attorney general has directed me to oppose those and has provided arguments to present, which I will,” Pewitt said.

Lankford’s Miami Tribe of Oklahoma is one of six based in Ottawa County that have formed a consortium to tackle criminal justice issues after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its McGirt decision in 2020.

Other consortium tribes in Ottawa County are the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma, the Wyandotte Nation, the Seneca Cayuga Nation, the Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma.

Two tribes not in the consortium, the Quapaw and Cherokee tribes, have already been deemed by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to have intact reservations that include portions of Ottawa County.

Lankford said there is no need to wait for a court to rule on the matter for the other tribes.

“We know all our reservations are intact,” Lankford said. “Until there is a ruling saying our reservation doesn’t exist, we are going to treat it just like it should be, as it is.”

Pewitt, meanwhile, said the McGirt ruling had put a “special burden” on his two-county district.

“The reason is this district has 10 federally recognized tribes, which exercise territorial jurisdiction,” he said.

While subsequent court rulings did provide some relief in the number of cases awaiting adjudication, Pewitt said, the Ottawa County jail has been full with McGirt-based cases due to a logjam in the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals, where decisions affecting the other tribes in the county are pending.

“We had a bunch of cases that have been in stasis for over two years” awaiting a Court of Criminal Appeals decision, Pewitt said. “It’s just frustrating.”

Asked about the status of the other reservations in Ottawa County, Pewitt said the law is clear.

“It was my legal conclusion after having reviewed the treaties and the laws concerning the various tribes here that those reservations exist,” he said.

With all the various tribal, city, county and federal jurisdictions that crisscross the county, Pewitt said it was important that he work with as many of those entities as he could for law enforcement to be successful.

“One of things that I was trying to do when I came in (to office) was instead of being confrontational, to try and move some of these cases over to the tribal courts so they could take care of those cases and get some relief for everybody involved,” Pewitt said.

“I would say that that was a well-received gesture and probably headed off other litigation against the state of Oklahoma, just by trying to proceed down that road,” Pewitt said. “I don’t know where that is going to leave us going forward. I suspect, again, this will be resolved in court.”

Drummond said he plans to meet with leaders in Ottawa County to discuss the matter.

“The Attorney General’s Office is committed to being collaborative with the Native American tribes of Ottawa County in their efforts to make sure criminal perpetrators are prosecuted to the full extent of the law and that we need to go through protocol and procedures set out by the U.S. Supreme Court in that we have to have adjudication at the Court of Criminal Appeals or the 10th Circuit for the Department of Justice to have jurisdiction through which then the tribes have jurisdiction. Otherwise, it remains in the state’s control,” Drummond told the World.

Lankford said the tribe has not ruled out going to court to try to settle the matter.

“It’s a matter of sovereignty for the tribes,” Lankford said.

