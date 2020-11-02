Trial set for man facing death penalty in police sergeant's slaying

Ware slowly shook his head as Gray read aloud, from the bill of particulars, “There exists a probability that the defendant would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society."

Adams stood mute in regard to the bill of particulars, and the court entered a not guilty plea on Ware's behalf.

The shooting occurred near 21st Street and 89th East Avenue after Zarkeshan pulled Ware over for an expired tag and improper turn. The officers informed Ware they intended to tow his vehicle, but he refused to get out.

Police dash cam footage shows Ware shooting Zarkeshan and Johnson after Ware refused dozens of commands from the officer and his supervisor, as well as withstood pepper spray, a Taser attempt and body strikes.

Ware can be seen on video grabbing a gun from his vehicle and firing multiple times at the officers before using two hands to stabilize his grip and firing at Johnson a final time, all within less than five seconds.