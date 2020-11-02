Trial set for man facing death penalty in police sergeant's slaying

A jury trial was set Monday for the man accused in the fatal shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and critical wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
David Anthony Ware is scheduled for a weeklong trial beginning June 7, 2021, but Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman advised counsel to block out the entire month in light of the case's complexity and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ware faces several felony charges stemming from the June 29 traffic stop, including first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, as well as a misdemeanor obstruction charge.
If he proceeds to trial in the capital case, a death-qualified jury will deliberate among sentencing options including life, life without parole or execution by the state.
Ware, represented by defense attorney Kevin Adams, stood mute in regard to the charges as the court entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.
The stocky 33-year-old appeared to be attentive as Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray announced some of the aggravating factors in support of the state's request for death penalty consideration.
Ware slowly shook his head as Gray read aloud, from the bill of particulars, “There exists a probability that the defendant would commit criminal acts of violence that would constitute a continuing threat to society."
Adams stood mute in regard to the bill of particulars, and the court entered a not guilty plea on Ware's behalf.
The shooting occurred near 21st Street and 89th East Avenue after Zarkeshan pulled Ware over for an expired tag and improper turn. The officers informed Ware they intended to tow his vehicle, but he refused to get out.
Police dash cam footage shows Ware shooting Zarkeshan and Johnson after Ware refused dozens of commands from the officer and his supervisor, as well as withstood pepper spray, a Taser attempt and body strikes.
Ware can be seen on video grabbing a gun from his vehicle and firing multiple times at the officers before using two hands to stabilize his grip and firing at Johnson a final time, all within less than five seconds.
He then got a ride from his co-defendant, Matthew Nicholas Hall, whom Ware had called from his car during the traffic stop and who faces accessory to felony charges. Both were arrested later that day.
Johnson died June 30 after being taken off life support at a Tulsa hospital, and Zarkeshan returned to Tulsa in mid-October after months of treatment and recovery at an out-of-state facility.
Ware and Hall are held in the Tulsa County jail without bond awaiting discovery hearings Dec. 7.
Video: Police Chief Wendell Franklin talks about the release of video showing the shooting
Gallery: Officer Zarkeshan returns to Tulsa after recovery out of state
