Trial begins for man charged with shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one

David Ware is led to a courtroom by Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies at the Tulsa County Courthouse as for his trial in the shootings of Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson Monday, April 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla. Johnson died from the shooting.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
After nearly two weeks of jury selection, prosecution and defense gave opening statements Monday to a 12-person jury, two alternates and a full gallery.
Defendant David Ware, 34, could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Craig Johnson. He also faces charges of shooting with intent to kill in the critical wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.
Zarkeshan pulled Ware over near 21st Street and Memorial Drive about 3 a.m. June 29, 2020, for making a wide turn and having an expired paper tag. Ware wasn't able to find his driver's license or insurance verification at the time of the stop and became indignant when Zarkeshan told him he needed to step out of the car, eventually saying he planned to tow it.
Ware refused and went back and forth with the officers—Johnson, a supervisor, had arrived on scene to back rookie Zarkeshan—for several minutes, asking for a ticket instead or to speak with another supervisor and saying that the officers were violating his rights.
Johnson eventually shocked Ware with a Taser, sprayed him with pepper spray and kicked him, ordering that he get out of the vehicle while Ware repeatedly asked, "Why?" , yelled for help and doubled down on his belief that their orders were not lawful.
While both officers were straining to pull Ware out of the vehicle, he reached under his driver's seat and brandished a gun. When out of the vehicle, he shot each of them at close range multiple times and fled to the vehicle of a friend he had asked to come to the scene.
Johnson, 45, succumbed to his injuries the next day. Zarkeshan, then 26, recovered after several months of rehabilitation at an out-of-state facility.
The entirety of the interaction was recorded on three cameras: the dash cam on Zarkeshan's patrol car, his body camera and Johnson's.
During opening statements, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray presented the day as one that could have ended differently if not for Ware's decisions.
Ware's attorney, Kevin Adams, introduced his argument that Ware shot the officers because he was in fear for his life.
After each were finished, District Judge Bill LaFortune ordered a break for lunch. The jurors will return this afternoon to hear from the state's first witness.
This story is developing and will be updated.
I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455
