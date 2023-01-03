'Tragic' fatal crash into Arkansas River was no accident, judge says while sentencing driver

The facts of Jose Lara Garcia's case were "a tragic, tragic set of events," District Judge Dawn Moody said at his sentencing hearing Tuesday, "but certainly (what happened that night was) not an accident."

Lara Garcia, 25, was formally sentenced Tuesday after entering a blind plea two months ago to an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter in the March 2021 death of 19-year-old Nathaly Medina.

Medina was one of two passengers in Lara Garcia's car about 3 a.m. that March 29, when Lara Garcia fled from Tulsa police who were trying to stop him for reckless driving near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.

Speeding west, he lost control of his car at 61st Street's T-intersection with Riverside Drive. The car careened off the dark bank of the Arkansas River, hit a large rock and flipped end over end into the water, Assistant Public Defender Kyle Killam said.

All three occupants were ejected, but Lara Garcia was the only one conscious after the crash, and police caught him as he tried to swim away.

Another occupant floated face down in the water, and an officer pulled that man to shore. He was hospitalized in critical condition and survived serious injuries, speakers said Tuesday, but Medina was nowhere to be found.

First responders didn't know there was a third occupant to search for until Lara Garcia told them several hours later.

Stating that she had watched all police body camera footage related to the case, Moody described seeing multiple officers repeatedly ask Lara Garcia how many people had been in the vehicle — he said two — and the clear surprise shown by interviewing officers and Lara Garcia's hospital doctor when he finally mentioned the sleeping girl in the back seat.

Rescue crews attempted to find Medina at daybreak, but they recovered only the car. When the water level was lowered the next day, they found her body not far from where the mangled car was recovered.

Prosecutors originally charged Lara Garcia with felony first-degree murder, but he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of first-degree manslaughter during the commission of a misdemeanor.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of driving under the influence causing great bodily injury — a blood test showed he had methamphetamine in his system at the time — and endangering others while eluding police.

Besides Killam's asking the judge to consider split sentences due to Lara Garcia's U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold, neither the prosecution nor the defense made specific term requests.

Moody ordered Lara Garcia to serve three 20-year sentences — two to run consecutively and the last concurrently — and she gave him credit for time served and earned.

Lara Garcia was under suspended sentences in three Tulsa County cases at the time of the crash with convictions for obstruction, larceny of an automobile, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle. Moody accelerated his sentences in each, giving him three two-year sentences to run concurrently with his manslaughter case.

Lara Garcia offered a statement his translator read to the court, saying he was sorry, that he regretted being addicted to drugs and hoped Medina's family can forgive him, saying he didn't mean to hurt anyone. He also asked the judge for mercy because of his three young children.

In her arguments, Assistant District Attorney Katie Koljack noted that the fatal crash happened because Lara Garcia didn't want to get caught, and she emphasized that even after crashing into the water, his actions showed that "the defendant was still only thinking of himself."

Lara Garcia requested immediate transportation to Department of Corrections custody.

Featured video: Memorable Tulsa World court system stories of 2022