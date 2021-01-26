TPD officer's slaying: State to draw on suspect's criminal background, past violence toward police if capital case proceeds

In documents discussed Monday at a court hearing for the man accused of slaying Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson last summer, a poignant fact resurfaced: David Ware had threatened to kill him years before.

Fourteen years prior to the fatal traffic stop in east Tulsa, Ware met then-Officer Johnson on a public intoxication call in which Ware grew extremely belligerent, kicking at and spitting on Johnson before eventually saying that he would kill him.

The reminder was hedged in the notice of evidence state prosecutors filed Friday; evidence that they intend to draw upon in pursuit of the death penalty if Ware is convicted of fatally shooting Johnson.

Prosecutors have presented five aggravating factors against Ware in favor of the death penalty, and Oklahoma law requires that any evidence the state plans to use during trial in support of those factors must be introduced to the court before the trial begins. Ware’s trial is scheduled to begin June 7.