TPD officer indicted on federal conspiracy charges after accused of illegally buying pistol for boyfriend

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Tulsa police officer this week on allegations she facilitated the straw purchase of a firearm for a man she was romantically involved with and who now faces multiple felony charges.
Officer Latoya Dythe, 26, is charged with conspiracy to make a false statement to a firearms dealer and making a false statement to a firearms dealer stemming from a visit to a Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shop with co-conspirator Devon Jones in April, officials announced at a press conference Thursday.
Jones, Dythe’s then-boyfriend, allegedly picked out a gun and gave Dythe cash to make the purchase. Straw purchases of firearms, or buying a gun for someone who can’t by law or doesn’t want their name associated with the purchase, are a federal crime.
According to the indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, a shop employee asked Dythe whether the firearm was for her, and she said it was and “that she was a police officer and knew the law,” later producing a card that identified her as an officer and signing an official form that stated that she was purchasing the gun for herself.
In the parking lot, she gave it to Jones for his keeping, according to the indictment.
Dythe turned herself in Thursday morning, and she later appeared in handcuffs for a federal hearing. She entered a not guilty plea and was released on probationary conditions pending trial.
Federal prosecutors, agents and her chief of police later held a press conference to announce her indictment.
“As a sworn police officer, I can tell you there is no excuse for Ms. Dythe to have lied on that federal firearms form in order to purchase that gun for Mr. Jones,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said. “I believe that all members of law enforcement, those that voluntarily take the oath to serve the public, to serve the community, that they do so understanding that there’s an obligation. And that is an obligation not only to enforce the law, but to abide by the law.”
Dythe was hired by the department in October 2017, and she had been on patrol for about two years after graduating the police academy in August 2018. She was assigned to the Chief’s Office as a community resource officer, according to a departmental response to a Tulsa World records request, and she spoke publicly about the department’s efforts to recruit local minority police officers.
In light of the allegations, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said he is committed to the integrity of his police department, and that integrity must be “uncompromised.”
“I have high expectations,” Franklin said. “When we uncover inappropriate conduct, we fully investigate that conduct. We provide the necessary resources and work in partnership with whatever authorities are needed to conclude a case. This, right here, today, makes it difficult. We are already climbing a mountain. We already have an uphill battle in law enforcement. This is one officer, but it tarnishes the good work that’s been done by the multitude of officers upon our department.”
Dythe is suspended without pay as the case plays out in court, Franklin said.
Shores said Franklin notified him of the investigation after the police department’s Crime Gun Unit picked it up under the 2150 Initiative, which launched in September and focuses investigative and prosecution resources specifically on gun-related violent crimes. Its namesake is the badge number of the late Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop with an illegally obtained gun in June.
Asked whether the gun Dythe allegedly purchased for Jones was used in a crime, Shores said he could only address the allegations presented Thursday.
“The allegation as set forth in the indictment pertains to a pistol that was purchased and it does not pertain to whether or not that gun was used subsequently in any crime,” Shores said. “I will tell you that this investigation, pertaining to the two individuals that are identified in this indictment, is ongoing.”
Jones, 27, is accused in two felony cases involving firearms stemming from a robbery and shooting in early August. He had no prior criminal record, according to online district court records.
His state charges include shooting with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He remains in the Tulsa County jail on an FBI hold.
Except in official duties or when unavoidable because of family ties, Tulsa Police employees are not to knowingly associate with individuals known or suspected of current criminal activity, according to TPD policy.
Video: Tulsa police officer charged with making false statements to firearms dealer.
