TPD officer indicted on federal conspiracy charges after accused of illegally buying pistol for boyfriend

Federal prosecutors, agents and her chief of police later held a press conference to announce her indictment.

“As a sworn police officer, I can tell you there is no excuse for Ms. Dythe to have lied on that federal firearms form in order to purchase that gun for Mr. Jones,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said. “I believe that all members of law enforcement, those that voluntarily take the oath to serve the public, to serve the community, that they do so understanding that there’s an obligation. And that is an obligation not only to enforce the law, but to abide by the law.”

Dythe was hired by the department in October 2017, and she had been on patrol for about two years after graduating the police academy in August 2018. She was assigned to the Chief’s Office as a community resource officer, according to a departmental response to a Tulsa World records request, and she spoke publicly about the department’s efforts to recruit local minority police officers.

In light of the allegations, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said he is committed to the integrity of his police department, and that integrity must be “uncompromised.”