TPD officer fatally shoots sword-wielding man Sunday; department outlines details today

A man who attacked his father with a "large sword" was fatally shot by a Tulsa police officer early Sunday, the Tulsa Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

Officers had responded to a "domestic in progress" call at a residence in the 1300 block of North Sandusky Avenue at 1:23 a.m. Sunday, according to the release.

Dispatchers told officers the caller said his brother, Luis Torres, 21, "appears to be on something" and "is acting strange," according to the release.

Officers arrived at the house a few minutes later and were met by Torres' father, who reportedly said Torres "had a problem and was either drinking or on drugs," the news release states.

The father started to lead the officers into the house, and as they were going, they noticed a sword on the hood of a vehicle in front of the house.

As soon as the father stepped into the house, a woman hurriedly came outside, waving for the officers to enter, saying, "Go, go, go," the release says.

As the officers moved through the house, they caught up with the father as he was entering a bedroom. As an officer entered the bedroom behind the father, Torres emerged "wielding a large sword," according to the release.

Torres reportedly attacked the father with the sword and pushed him to the bed. Torres' mother was also in the bedroom, trying to control him and yelling at him.

"Since the suspect was actively assaulting the father with the sword, the (police) officer discharged his duty pistol and struck the suspect," the news release says. "The suspect fell to the ground, and officers started to perform first aid."

Torres died at the scene, the news release states. The father's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The officer who shot Torres has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, the news release states, and the Tulsa County district attorney will determine whether the force used was justifiable.