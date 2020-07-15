A Tulsa police officer is home Wednesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a department spokeswoman.
Public Information Officer Jeanne Pierce said the officer was discharged from the hospital Wednesday morning and 54 other officers are isolating after possible exposure to the virus.
Eight officers, including the one released from the hospital Wednesday, have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, Pierce said.
Because officers are constantly on the move, Pierce said it’s impossible to be certain when or where officers were exposed to the virus. Recent events, including funeral services for Sgt. Craig Johnson and associated functions benefiting Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, add further variables to the problem, Pierce said.
Despite the number of officers in isolation, Pierce said the department is still able to staff shifts with some officers working different parts of town or staying on to cover extra hours.
Tulsa police have seen numerous staffing changes in July since Johnson and Zarkeshan were shot, either for bereavement leave or to cover shifts during events, Pierce said.
