TPD investigating shooting in North Tulsa

Tulsa Police Department are investigating a shooting in North Tulsa early Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to a shots fired call around 1 p.m. at the 6900 block of E. Latimer Place. Dispatch told responding officers that a suspect riding a black bicycle had fired several rounds into a house. He was described as a light-skinned male wearing a green or blue hooded sweatshirt.

Once on scene, several witnesses say an occupant in a black SUV opened fire at the male on the bicycle, with the suspect returning fire. Several rounds hit cars in the neighborhood, with two rounds also hitting a residence.

One person in the residence was transported to the hospital by EMSA after injuring themselves falling during the shooting. They were not struck by gunfire.

Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to find any party involved in the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.