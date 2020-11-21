TPD:19-year-old killed in shooting at party Friday night

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot at a house party late Friday night, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

Officers responded about 10 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of North Cheyenne Avenue to a reported shooting and found Desmond Clayton shot multiple times, according to the release.

Clayton was reportedly taken to the hospital where he later died. His death is Tulsa's 76th homicide of 2020.

The shooting reportedly occurred at a house party with about 25 people present at the AirBnB rental home, according to a news release. Homicide detectives are actively investigating as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.