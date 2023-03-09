Officers discovered marijuana laced with fentanyl while investigating "increased criminal activity" at an illegal railroad encampment, Tulsa police said.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a tip about a camp at 4300 South 91st East Avenue, near Guts Church, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

When police arrived in the area, a man reportedly tried to flee on foot. Officers took chase, and the man was taken into custody along with a woman claiming to be his wife.

The two claimed ownership of a bag that contained a handgun and a balloon.

"Knowing that opiates are traditionally packaged in balloons, the officer opened the balloon and discovered marijuana," the release states. "Because of the way it was packaged, the officer tested the marijuana for fentanyl."

Police said the drugs will be tested again at the agency's lab to confirm field test results showing tainted cannabis.

"If marijuana laced with fentanyl is a new trend, it is particularly dangerous because there are no visual clues other than the balloon," police said.

Jail records indicate both individuals in custody are homeless; he remains held on bonds totaling $64,000, and the woman's bond was set at $15,000.

