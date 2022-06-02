Timeline related to mass shooting in Tulsa

During a news conference Thursday, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin detailed the timeline related to the mass shooting Wednesday on the Saint Francis Health System campus. Two orthopedic surgeons, a medical office staffer and a visitor were killed on the second floor of the Natalie Building. The victims were identified by Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love. Wednesday's events:

May 19: Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, has back surgery. His surgeon is Phillips.

May 24: Louis is released from Saint Francis Health System's care. Over the next few days, Louis calls Phillips' office several times complaining of pain following the surgery.

Sunday: Louis legally purchases a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol from a pawn shop in Muskogee.

Tuesday: Louis is seen at Phillips' office for additional treatment.

Wednesday: On the day of the shooting, Louis calls Phillips’ office seeking further assistance for his pain.

2 p.m.: Louis legally purchases a semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle from a Tulsa gun retailer.

4:52 p.m.: A third-party off Saint Francis’ campus who is on a video chat with a doctor at the Natalie Building calls 911, telling the dispatcher the doctor said there was shooting in the building.

4:53 p.m.: The Tulsa Police Department receives another 911 call about a shooting in a building. Soon thereafter, TPD receives several more calls specifying that the shooter is on the second floor of the Natalie Building.

4:56 p.m.: The first TPD officers arrive through the first floor of the Natalie Building and proceed to the second floor. The officers begin yelling, “Tulsa police.”

4:58 p.m.: Officers hear a gunshot, believed to be Louis killing himself — approximately 39 seconds after the first officers enter the building.

Officers begin to clear the building when they see a victim in an exam room. They request help from the Emergency Medical Services Authority and continue searching for the shooter.

Officers rescue an uninjured woman who is hiding under a desk at Louis’ feet when he took his life. Next to Louis is another deceased person.

Officers search for potential additional victims and assailants and see another victim down in an open area near a nurses' station.

Officers direct other emergency responders, including ambulance personnel, toward victims to render first aid.

As officers continue clearing the building, they locate Phillips deceased in an exam room.

The officers escort multiple witnesses and victims from the building as additional officers arrive to begin a methodical search of each floor.

Officers find 30 .223-caliber casings and seven .40-caliber casings. They also find a letter on Louis detailing his intent to kill Phillips and anyone who stands in his way. In the letter, he blames Phillips for his ongoing pain.

5:24 p.m.: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office calls Tulsa Police Department leaders about a woman who said her husband killed several people at Phillips’ office. Soon thereafter, TPD received two additional calls with clarifying information from the Tahlequah-area law enforcement office.

6:52 p.m.: The Muskogee Police Department informs the public about a possible bomb at the residence of the Tulsa gunman. The threat is cleared about three hours later.

3 a.m. Thursday: TPD finishes working at the crime scene.

